The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s current trading price is -18.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $195.24 and $278.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.47 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $227.01. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $230.47 after an opening price of $230.00. The stock briefly fell to $228.66 before ending the session at $230.18.

The Sherwin-Williams Company experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $278.31 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $195.24 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.46B and boasts a workforce of 64366 employees.

The Sherwin-Williams Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating The Sherwin-Williams Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 230.07, with a change in price of -13.20. Similarly, The Sherwin-Williams Company recorded 1,467,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHW stands at 3.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.03.

SHW Stock Stochastic Average

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.77%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.20% and 32.90%, respectively.

SHW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -4.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.26%. The price of SHW leaped by -0.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.66%.