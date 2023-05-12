Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Telefonica S.A.’s current trading price is -20.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.10 and $5.22. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.92 million observed over the last three months.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has a current stock price of $4.16. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.175 after opening at $4.16. The stock’s low for the day was $4.13, and it eventually closed at $4.40.

Telefonica S.A.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.22 on 05/31/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.10 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.15B and boasts a workforce of 103651 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Telefonica S.A.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Telefonica S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.05, with a change in price of +0.72. Similarly, Telefonica S.A. recorded 1,067,463 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.93%.

How TEF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEF stands at 1.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

TEF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. over the past 50 days is 43.51%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.50%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 28.35% and 34.85%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TEF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 13.04%. The price of TEF leaped by -6.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.02%.