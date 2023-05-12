SURG: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SURG has fallen by 10.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.46%.

At present, SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has a stock price of $5.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.65 after an opening price of $4.50. The day’s lowest price was $4.41, and it closed at $4.41.

SurgePays Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.61 on 12/05/22 and the lowest value was $3.31 on 05/13/22.

52-week price history of SURG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SurgePays Inc.’s current trading price is -33.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.31 and $7.61. The SurgePays Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 84310.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.97M and boasts a workforce of 20 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.27, with a change in price of -2.32. Similarly, SurgePays Inc. recorded 92,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.39%.

SURG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SURG stands at 1.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

SURG Stock Stochastic Average

SurgePays Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.80%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.26% and 46.11%, respectively.