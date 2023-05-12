Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sumo Logic Inc.’s current trading price is -4.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.43 and $12.60. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.23 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.69 million observed over the last three months.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) currently has a stock price of $12.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.05 after opening at $12.04. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.04 before it closed at $12.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sumo Logic Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.60 on 02/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.43 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.49B and boasts a workforce of 983 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sumo Logic Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Sumo Logic Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.95, with a change in price of +3.69. Similarly, Sumo Logic Inc. recorded 2,533,864 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.19%.

How SUMO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUMO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SUMO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sumo Logic Inc. over the past 50 days is 97.85%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 73.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.63% and 79.18%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SUMO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 48.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SUMO has fallen by 0.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.