Solo Brands Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 30.80% in 6 Months, Up -32.66% in 30 Days

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has a current stock price of $5.69. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.15 after opening at $6.15. The stock’s low for the day was $5.52, and it eventually closed at $6.91.

Solo Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.86 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.39 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of DTC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Solo Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -35.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.39 and $8.86. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 567.07M and boasts a workforce of 350 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.50, with a change in price of +1.72. Similarly, Solo Brands Inc. recorded 380,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.32%.

DTC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DTC stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

DTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Solo Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is at 37.38%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.73% and 12.63%, respectively.

DTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 52.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.80%. The price of DTC leaped by -32.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -23.11%.