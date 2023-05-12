SILV Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $7.14. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.85 after opening at $6.82. It dipped to a low of $6.60 before ultimately closing at $6.65.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.99 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.58 on 09/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SILV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current trading price is -10.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.58 and $7.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 979.09M and boasts a workforce of 375 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.34, with a change in price of +0.83. Similarly, SilverCrest Metals Inc. recorded 1,198,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.13%.

SILV Stock Stochastic Average

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 82.92%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.89% and 50.63%, respectively.

SILV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 19.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SILV has leaped by -1.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.10%.