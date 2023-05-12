SIGA Technologies Inc. Inc. (SIGA) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SIGA has fallen by 4.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.53%.

The stock of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is currently priced at $6.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.27 after opening at $5.89. The day’s lowest price was $5.77 before the stock closed at $5.83.

SIGA Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $26.99 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.11 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of SIGA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -77.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.11 and $26.99. The SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.79 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 433.69M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.53, with a change in price of -1.40. Similarly, SIGA Technologies Inc. recorded 776,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.42%.

SIGA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SIGA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SIGA Stock Stochastic Average

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 66.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.46% and 51.88%, respectively.