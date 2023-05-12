Ross Stores Inc. Inc. (ROST) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -11.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.34%. The price of ROST leaped by -0.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.29%.

The present stock price for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is $102.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $102.63 after an opening price of $101.95. The stock briefly fell to $100.96 before ending the session at $101.95.

Ross Stores Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $122.44 on 01/06/23 and the lowest value was $69.24 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of ROST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ross Stores Inc.’s current trading price is -16.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$69.24 and $122.44. The Ross Stores Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.53B and boasts a workforce of 101000 employees.

Ross Stores Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Ross Stores Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.53, with a change in price of -11.16. Similarly, Ross Stores Inc. recorded 2,175,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.82%.

ROST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROST stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

ROST Stock Stochastic Average

Ross Stores Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.51%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.04% and 34.43%, respectively.