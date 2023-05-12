Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Realty Income Corporation’s current trading price is -17.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $55.50 and $75.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.32 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.64 million over the last three months.

The stock of Realty Income Corporation (O) is currently priced at $61.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $62.18 after opening at $62.06. The day’s lowest price was $61.39 before the stock closed at $62.37.

Realty Income Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $75.11 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $55.50 on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Realty Income Corporation (O) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.15B and boasts a workforce of 391 employees.

Realty Income Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Realty Income Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.92, with a change in price of -2.84. Similarly, Realty Income Corporation recorded 3,557,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for O stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

O Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Realty Income Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.91%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.67% and 62.73%, respectively.

O Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of O has leaped by -0.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.19%.