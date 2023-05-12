Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current trading price is -7.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.39 and $14.17. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.73 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is $13.17. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.23 after opening at $13.22. It dipped to a low of $13.09 before ultimately closing at $13.33.

The market performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $14.17 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.39, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.43B and boasts a workforce of 4100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Plains GP Holdings L.P. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.12, with a change in price of +0.84. Similarly, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded 2,683,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.81%.

How PAGP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGP stands at 5.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.78.

PAGP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. over the past 50 days is 57.98%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.18% and 53.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PAGP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PAGP has leaped by -3.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.81%.