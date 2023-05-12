Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -13.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.71%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $82.85 and $109.81. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 3.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.32 million over the last three months.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has a current stock price of $95.04. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $95.06 after opening at $94.51. The stock’s low for the day was $93.77, and it eventually closed at $95.10.

Philip Morris International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $109.81 on 05/25/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $82.85 on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 145.70B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.33, with a change in price of -6.23. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,361,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.15%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Philip Morris International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 41.91%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.27% and 20.29%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -6.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.75%. The price of PM leaped by -3.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.70%.