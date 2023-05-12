PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PhenomeX Inc.’s current trading price is -86.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.86 and $6.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.66 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is $0.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.00 after an opening price of $0.951. The stock briefly fell to $0.82 before ending the session at $0.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PhenomeX Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.11 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $0.86 on 05/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.53M and boasts a workforce of 285 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6861, with a change in price of -1.7100. Similarly, PhenomeX Inc. recorded 796,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CELL stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

CELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PhenomeX Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.23% and 10.52%, respectively.

CELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -69.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -68.09%. The price of CELL leaped by -13.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.61%.