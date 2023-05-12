Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current trading price is -40.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.37 and $24.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.01 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has a stock price of $14.37. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.45 after an opening price of $14.42. The day’s lowest price was $14.135, and it closed at $14.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.29 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.37 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.40, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust recorded 2,682,921 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

PEB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust over the last 50 days is 64.77%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 52.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.82% and 79.10%, respectively.

PEB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PEB has fallen by 1.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.70%.