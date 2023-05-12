Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ouster Inc.’s current trading price is -86.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.21 and $27.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.65 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.67 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Ouster Inc. (OUST) currently stands at $3.84. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.2228 after starting at $4.20. The stock’s lowest price was $3.79 before closing at $4.17.

Ouster Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $27.70 on 05/13/22 and a low of $3.21 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.40M and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

Ouster Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ouster Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.38, with a change in price of -7.36. Similarly, Ouster Inc. recorded 457,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OUST stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

OUST Stock Stochastic Average

Ouster Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 7.60%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.42% and 52.62%, respectively.

OUST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -55.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -61.98%. The price of OUST leaped by -16.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.67%.