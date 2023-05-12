Organigram Holdings Inc. Inc. (OGI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -42.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -48.70%. The price of OGI leaped by -22.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.00%.

The stock price for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) currently stands at $0.46. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.5006 after starting at $0.50. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4803 before closing at $0.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Organigram Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.35 on 05/17/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.47 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of OGI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Organigram Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -65.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.47 and $1.35. The Organigram Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.25 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.82 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 192.95M and boasts a workforce of 939 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7202, with a change in price of -0.4304. Similarly, Organigram Holdings Inc. recorded 981,985 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.09%.

OGI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OGI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OGI Stock Stochastic Average

Organigram Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.23%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.89% and 19.74%, respectively.