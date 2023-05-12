Navigating PEG Stock: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Journey

The present stock price for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is $63.44. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $64.23 after an opening price of $64.16. The stock briefly fell to $63.2601 before ending the session at $64.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $70.04 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $52.51 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of PEG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s current trading price is -9.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.82%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $52.51 and $70.04. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.96 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.49B and boasts a workforce of 12525 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.36, with a change in price of +3.10. Similarly, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated recorded 2,400,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.14%.

Examining PEG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEG stands at 1.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.16.

PEG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.18%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.34% and 59.45%, respectively.

PEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 3.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.66%. The price of PEG leaped by -0.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.11%.