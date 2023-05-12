Navigating KOPN’s Stock Market Maze: Ups and Downs in 2023

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KOPN has fallen by 10.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.89%.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) currently has a stock price of $1.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.12 after opening at $1.04. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.03 before it closed at $1.00.

Kopin Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.90 on 08/01/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.94, recorded on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of KOPN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Kopin Corporation’s current trading price is -41.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.94 and $1.90. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.93 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.76M and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1575, with a change in price of -0.1500. Similarly, Kopin Corporation recorded 476,297 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.81%.

KOPN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOPN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KOPN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kopin Corporation over the last 50 days is at 60.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.28% and 34.19%, respectively.