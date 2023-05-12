LWLG’s Stock Woes: Down -42.52% in 6 Months, Down -42.52% in Just 5 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -42.52%. The price of LWLG decreased -11.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.26%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) stock is currently valued at $4.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.75 after opening at $4.75. The stock briefly dropped to $4.15 before ultimately closing at $4.82.

Lightwave Logic Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.43 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.91 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of LWLG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current trading price is -65.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.91 and $12.43. The Lightwave Logic Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 468.64M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.24, with a change in price of -2.41. Similarly, Lightwave Logic Inc. recorded 640,684 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.94%.

LWLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LWLG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LWLG Stock Stochastic Average

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.21%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.82% and 59.27%, respectively.