LUNR’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.67%. The price of LUNR leaped by -24.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.01%.

Currently, the stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is $8.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.3894 after opening at $8.04. The stock touched a low of $7.50 before closing at $7.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Intuitive Machines Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $136.00 on 02/22/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.80, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of LUNR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current trading price is -93.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.80 and $136.00. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.79 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 722.21M and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.57, with a change in price of -1.75. Similarly, Intuitive Machines Inc. recorded 1,160,701 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.50%.

LUNR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUNR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LUNR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. over the past 50 days is 11.20%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 22.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.65% and 10.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.