Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -16.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $43.41 and $96.82. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.83 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.8 million observed over the last three months.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) current stock price is $80.95. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $83.54 after opening at $83.20. The stock’s lowest point was $78.39 before it closed at $83.62.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $96.82 on 03/23/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $43.41 on 07/05/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.77B and boasts a workforce of 949 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.18, with a change in price of +10.72. Similarly, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation recorded 1,658,399 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.26%.

How LSCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSCC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LSCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation over the past 50 days is 24.28%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.82% and 34.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LSCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 47.53%. The price of LSCC decreased -10.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.71%.