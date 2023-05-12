KT’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KT has fallen by 0.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.65%.

At present, KT Corporation (KT) has a stock price of $11.81. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.70 after an opening price of $11.62. The day’s lowest price was $11.565, and it closed at $11.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KT Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.23 on 05/31/22 and a low of $11.11 for the same time frame on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of KT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. KT Corporation’s current trading price is -22.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.11 and $15.23. The KT Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.86 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

KT Corporation (KT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.05B and boasts a workforce of 23371 employees.

KT Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating KT Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.53, with a change in price of -1.98. Similarly, KT Corporation recorded 1,105,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.39%.

KT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KT stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

KT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, KT Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 85.71%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.71%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.55% and 78.94%, respectively.