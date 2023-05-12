Hour Loop Inc. (HOUR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hour Loop Inc.’s current trading price is -62.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.41 and $5.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

At present, Hour Loop Inc. (HOUR) has a stock price of $1.93. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.96 after an opening price of $1.81. The day’s lowest price was $1.7601, and it closed at $1.90.

Hour Loop Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.11 on 08/31/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.41 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hour Loop Inc. (HOUR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.76M and boasts a workforce of 186 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3166, with a change in price of -1.3750. Similarly, Hour Loop Inc. recorded 418,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOUR stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HOUR Stock Stochastic Average

Hour Loop Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.12% and 12.55%, respectively.

HOUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HOUR has fallen by 7.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.52%.