Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -4.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.18%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $57.84 and $113.83. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is currently priced at $108.85. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $110.595 after opening at $110.50. The day’s lowest price was $109.82 before the stock closed at $110.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $113.83 on 12/30/22 and a low of $57.84 for the same time frame on 09/01/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.67B and boasts a workforce of 2145 employees.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.78, with a change in price of -4.15. Similarly, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company recorded 2,235,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HZNP stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

HZNP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company over the last 50 days is 26.10%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.51% and 22.10%, respectively.

HZNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 45.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HZNP has leaped by -1.69%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.15%.