Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Shares Reel: -55.72% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 11.04M Market Cap

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) currently has a stock price of $1.20. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.32 after opening at $0.9387. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.9002 before it closed at $0.87.

52-week price history of HSCS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current trading price is -80.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.71 and $6.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 87130.0 over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.04M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1967, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. recorded 1,674,229 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.00%.

HSCS Stock Stochastic Average

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 57.97%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.20% and 15.04%, respectively.

HSCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 42.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HSCS has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.58%.