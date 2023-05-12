Home  »  Industry   »  Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Shares Reel: -55....

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Shares Reel: -55.72% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 11.04M Market Cap

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) currently has a stock price of $1.20. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.32 after opening at $0.9387. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.9002 before it closed at $0.87.

52-week price history of HSCS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current trading price is -80.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.71 and $6.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 87130.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.04M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1967, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. recorded 1,674,229 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.00%.

HSCS Stock Stochastic Average

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 57.97%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.20% and 15.04%, respectively.

HSCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 42.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HSCS has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.58%.

