FREY’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -16.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.52%. The price of FREY leaped by -14.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.43%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) has a current stock price of $7.23. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.54 after opening at $7.45. The stock’s low for the day was $7.17, and it eventually closed at $7.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, FREYR Battery had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.94 on 10/06/22, while the lowest value was $6.20 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of FREY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -57.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.20 and $16.94. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.95 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.5 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 961.45M and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.40, with a change in price of -3.66. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,608,154 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.61%.

FREY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FREYR Battery over the last 50 days is at 33.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.84% and 47.28%, respectively.