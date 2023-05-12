Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fortis Inc.’s current trading price is -10.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $34.76 and $50.89 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.32 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

The stock of Fortis Inc. (FTS) is currently priced at $45.53. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $46.05 after opening at $45.77. The day’s lowest price was $45.24 before the stock closed at $45.30.

In terms of market performance, Fortis Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $50.89 on 05/24/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $34.76 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fortis Inc. (FTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.14B and boasts a workforce of 9242 employees.

Fortis Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Fortis Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.87, with a change in price of +5.28. Similarly, Fortis Inc. recorded 566,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FTS stands at 1.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

FTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fortis Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.08%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.07% and 81.09%, respectively.

FTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FTS has fallen by 1.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.18%.