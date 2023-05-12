Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Embraer S.A.’s current trading price is -16.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.91 and $16.75. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.75 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.69 million observed over the last three months.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) currently has a stock price of $14.02. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.745 after opening at $13.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.46 before it closed at $13.72.

Embraer S.A.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.75 on 04/14/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.91 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.60B and boasts a workforce of 18873 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.66, with a change in price of +3.74. Similarly, Embraer S.A. recorded 1,579,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.39%.

How ERJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ERJ stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

ERJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Embraer S.A. over the past 50 days is 30.74%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.29% and 16.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ERJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ERJ has leaped by -14.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.57%.