Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -6.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.06 and $12.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.95 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) currently stands at $11.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.63 after starting at $11.51. The stock’s lowest price was $11.20 before closing at $11.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.11 on 05/05/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.06 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.07B and boasts a workforce of 2937 employees.

Eldorado Gold Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Eldorado Gold Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.74, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Eldorado Gold Corporation recorded 1,824,665 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGO stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

EGO Stock Stochastic Average

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.36% and 84.48%, respectively.

EGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 69.10%. The price of EGO fallen by 1.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.95%.