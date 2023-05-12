Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current trading price is -43.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.67%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.48 and $16.19. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.47 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has a stock price of $9.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.15 after an opening price of $8.93. The day’s lowest price was $8.90, and it closed at $9.11.

In terms of market performance, Ecopetrol S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.19 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.48 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.63B and boasts a workforce of 9150 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.60, with a change in price of +0.08. Similarly, Ecopetrol S.A. recorded 2,420,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EC stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

EC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Ecopetrol S.A. over the last 50 days is 16.64%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.23% and 16.13%, respectively.

EC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.66%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EC has leaped by -19.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.43%.