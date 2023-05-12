Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -66.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $18.36 and $51.96 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) stock is currently valued at $17.52. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $18.53 after opening at $18.24. The stock briefly dropped to $17.46 before ultimately closing at $18.54.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $51.96 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $18.36 on 05/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 535.76M and boasts a workforce of 496 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.32, with a change in price of -25.82. Similarly, Eagle Bancorp Inc. recorded 290,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGBN stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

EGBN Stock Stochastic Average

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.23%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.13% and 2.74%, respectively.

EGBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -60.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -61.55%. The price of EGBN decreased -44.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.57%.