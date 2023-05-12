Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Coursera Inc.’s current trading price is -36.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.81 and $17.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.09 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Coursera Inc. (COUR) is currently priced at $11.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.41 after opening at $11.35. The day’s lowest price was $10.96 before the stock closed at $11.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coursera Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.66 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $9.81 on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.70B and boasts a workforce of 1401 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.33, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, Coursera Inc. recorded 923,070 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COUR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

COUR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coursera Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.41% and 56.96% respectively.

COUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COUR has fallen by 1.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.72%.