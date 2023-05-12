Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -95.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.37 and $15.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.58 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is $0.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.5899 after an opening price of $0.58. The stock briefly fell to $0.565 before ending the session at $0.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.31M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6494, with a change in price of -3.4830. Similarly, Clearmind Medicine Inc. recorded 1,107,860 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMND stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CMND Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.22%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.75% and 34.79%, respectively.

CMND Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -79.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -90.75%. The price of CMND fallen by 21.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.68%.