Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current trading price is -84.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $2.27 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.98 million over the last three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) stock is currently valued at $0.35. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.382 after opening at $0.38. The stock briefly dropped to $0.36 before ultimately closing at $0.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.27 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.26 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.63M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4799, with a change in price of -0.0072. Similarly, Cenntro Electric Group Limited recorded 4,495,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CENN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CENN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.86%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.67% and 38.78%, respectively.

CENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.20%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.33%. The price of CENN decreased -18.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.73%.