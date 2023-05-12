Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Canadian Solar Inc.’s current trading price is -24.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.15 and $47.69 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) currently stands at $36.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $37.0699 after starting at $36.27. The stock’s lowest price was $36.11 before closing at $36.80.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $47.69 on 08/18/22 and a low of $22.15 for the same time frame on 05/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.29B and boasts a workforce of 13535 employees.

Canadian Solar Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Canadian Solar Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.50, with a change in price of +1.74. Similarly, Canadian Solar Inc. recorded 992,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSIQ stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

CSIQ Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Solar Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 16.40%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.42% and 18.74%, respectively.

CSIQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.89%. The price of CSIQ leaped by -7.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.28%.