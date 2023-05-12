BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BuzzFeed Inc.’s current trading price is -88.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.67%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.51 and $4.58. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.83 million over the last three months.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) current stock price is $0.52. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.56 after opening at $0.5405. The stock’s lowest point was $0.53 before it closed at $0.54.

BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.58 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value being $0.51 on 04/26/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.81M and boasts a workforce of 1368 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1652, with a change in price of -0.3660. Similarly, BuzzFeed Inc. recorded 8,279,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.12%.

How BZFD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZFD stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

BZFD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for BuzzFeed Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 1.18%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.65% and 8.15%, respectively.

BZFD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -69.38%. The price of BZFD decreased -46.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.72%.