Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Black Spade Acquisition Co’s current trading price is -1.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.64 and $10.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 39490.0 over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) is $10.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.2833 after an opening price of $10.28. The stock briefly fell to $10.28 before ending the session at $10.28.

Black Spade Acquisition Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.50 on 04/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.64 on 05/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 217.11M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.14, with a change in price of +0.43. Similarly, Black Spade Acquisition Co recorded 58,062 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BSAQ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BSAQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Black Spade Acquisition Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.86%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.57% and 23.42% respectively.

BSAQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 3.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.83%. The price of BSAQ fallen by 1.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.08%.