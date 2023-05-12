Behind Prologis Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Prologis Inc. (PLD) has a stock price of $125.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $127.11 after an opening price of $127.03. The day’s lowest price was $124.82, and it closed at $128.08.

Prologis Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $138.86 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $98.03 on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PLD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Prologis Inc.’s current trading price is -9.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.27%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $98.03 and $138.86. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.37 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.95B and boasts a workforce of 2466 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Prologis Inc.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Prologis Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.09, with a change in price of +7.15. Similarly, Prologis Inc. recorded 3,015,561 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.03%.

Examining PLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLD stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

PLD Stock Stochastic Average

Prologis Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.91% and 86.44%, respectively.

PLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 11.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PLD has fallen by 2.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.69%.