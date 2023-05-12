Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ball Corporation’s current trading price is -24.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $46.00 and $75.32. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.7 million observed over the last three months.

Ball Corporation (BALL) has a current stock price of $57.09. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $57.20 after opening at $56.79. The stock’s low for the day was $56.20, and it eventually closed at $56.63.

Ball Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $75.32 on 05/17/22, with the lowest value being $46.00 on 10/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ball Corporation (BALL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.15B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.57, with a change in price of +5.44. Similarly, Ball Corporation recorded 1,710,286 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.53%.

How BALL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BALL stands at 2.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.01.

BALL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ball Corporation over the last 50 days is at 64.65%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.14% and 66.24%, respectively.

BALL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 11.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.96%. The price of BALL fallen by 12.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.66%.