AZUL’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Azul S.A.’s Performance

The stock price for Azul S.A. (AZUL) currently stands at $7.82. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.86 after starting at $7.52. The stock’s lowest price was $7.34 before closing at $7.40.

Azul S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $13.81 on 05/23/22 and a low of $3.82 for the same time frame on 03/02/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AZUL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Azul S.A.’s current trading price is -43.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.71%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.82 and $13.81. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 852.61M and boasts a workforce of 14247 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Azul S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Azul S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.37, with a change in price of +2.27. Similarly, Azul S.A. recorded 3,221,806 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.90%.

AZUL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Azul S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.53%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.50% and 74.16%, respectively.

AZUL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.64%. The price of AZUL fallen by 5.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.17%.