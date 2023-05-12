Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 6.49B Market Cap

The present stock price for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is $30.27. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $30.45 after an opening price of $30.24. The stock briefly fell to $29.95 before ending the session at $30.43.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $32.56 on 03/06/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $20.66 on 10/10/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AXTA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -7.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $20.66 to $32.56. In the Basic Materials sector, the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.49B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.00, with a change in price of +4.65. Similarly, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded 2,652,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.15%.

Examining AXTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXTA stands at 2.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.30.

AXTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 44.05% and 45.92% respectively.

AXTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 18.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 22.20%. The price of AXTA leaped by -0.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.06%.