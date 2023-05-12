An In-Depth Look at Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. Inc. (ALPS) Price Performance During Market Crashes

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -87.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.32%. The price of ALPS leaped by -45.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.86%.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has a current stock price of $0.64. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.80 after opening at $0.7853. The stock’s low for the day was $0.6129, and it eventually closed at $0.82.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.25 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value being $0.52 on 03/31/23.

52-week price history of ALPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -91.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.69%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.52 and $7.25. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.65M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7640, with a change in price of -4.8220. Similarly, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. recorded 129,808 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.32%.

ALPS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 7.14%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.84% and 20.46%, respectively.