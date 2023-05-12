American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. American Homes 4 Rent’s current trading price is -10.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $28.78 and $38.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.47 million over the last three months.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stock is currently valued at $34.99. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $35.21 after opening at $35.16. The stock briefly dropped to $34.73 before ultimately closing at $35.40.

American Homes 4 Rent ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $38.94 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $28.78 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.12B and boasts a workforce of 1794 employees.

American Homes 4 Rent: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating American Homes 4 Rent as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.08, with a change in price of +3.49. Similarly, American Homes 4 Rent recorded 2,202,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMH stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.

AMH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, American Homes 4 Rent’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.09% and 92.94%, respectively.

AMH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.56%. The price of AMH increased 8.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.17%.