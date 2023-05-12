Home  »  Industry   »  A Tale of Resilience: GE HealthCare Technologies I...

A Tale of Resilience: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $74.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $75.71 after opening at $75.71. The stock touched a low of $74.71 before closing at $74.99.

52-week price history of GEHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -15.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $53.00 and $87.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.0 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.78B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.89, with a change in price of +17.81. Similarly, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. recorded 2,621,823 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.40%.

GEHC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEHC stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

GEHC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.73%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.82% and 5.61%, respectively.

GEHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.44%. The price of GEHC leaped by -10.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.81%.

