A Closer Look at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Stock Gains

The present stock price for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is $40.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $44.635 after an opening price of $43.65. The stock briefly fell to $43.4298 before ending the session at $43.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $52.23 on 05/08/23 and the lowest value was $22.31 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of ANIP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -22.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.95%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $22.31 and $52.23. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 71470.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 765.61M and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.06, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 76,323 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.81%.

Examining ANIP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANIP stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

ANIP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.84%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.27% and 42.29%, respectively.

ANIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 0.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.21%. The price of ANIP fallen by 3.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.14%.