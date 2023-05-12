22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current trading price is -76.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.07%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $2.70. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.04 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is $0.64. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.7109 after opening at $0.71. It dipped to a low of $0.6418 before ultimately closing at $0.69.

The stock market performance of 22nd Century Group Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.70 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.61, recorded on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.08M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating 22nd Century Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8727, with a change in price of -0.3429. Similarly, 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded 1,065,308 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.71%.

How XXII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XXII stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

XXII Stock Stochastic Average

22nd Century Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.51%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.45% and 62.69%, respectively.

XXII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -29.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XXII has fallen by 4.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.66%.