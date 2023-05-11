ZIM’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZIM has leaped by -12.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.32%.

At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has a stock price of $17.38. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.61 after an opening price of $17.56. The day’s lowest price was $17.06, and it closed at $17.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $71.40 on 05/24/22 and a low of $16.19 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of ZIM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current trading price is -75.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.19 and $71.40. The ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 4830 employees.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.97, with a change in price of -0.81. Similarly, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. recorded 4,525,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.48%.

ZIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZIM stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

ZIM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.04%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.29% and 21.08%, respectively.