Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Xometry Inc.’s current trading price is -70.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.36%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.45 and $64.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.84 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is $18.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.2899 after an opening price of $14.50. The stock briefly fell to $13.8679 before ending the session at $13.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xometry Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $64.35 on 09/21/22 and the lowest value was $12.45 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 867.48M and boasts a workforce of 914 employees.

Xometry Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Xometry Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.68, with a change in price of -17.80. Similarly, Xometry Inc. recorded 767,569 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XMTR stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

XMTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Xometry Inc. over the last 50 days is 58.82%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.39% and 25.83%, respectively.

XMTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -41.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.96%. The price of XMTR fallen by 20.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 43.67%.