Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -5.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $25.08 and $43.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.41 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is currently priced at $41.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $42.81 after opening at $41.81. The day’s lowest price was $39.865 before the stock closed at $43.54.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $43.57 on 05/09/23 and the lowest value was $25.08 on 05/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53B and boasts a workforce of 203 employees.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.55, with a change in price of +2.40. Similarly, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 395,858 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XENE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XENE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.77%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.16% and 95.37% respectively.

XENE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.32%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XENE has fallen by 16.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.88%.