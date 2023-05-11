WestRock Company (WRK) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WestRock Company’s current trading price is -46.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.84 and $52.58. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.31 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of WestRock Company (WRK) is currently priced at $27.89. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.94 after opening at $27.63. The day’s lowest price was $27.19 before the stock closed at $27.68.

WestRock Company’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $52.58 on 05/11/22 and a low of $26.84 for the same time frame on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WestRock Company (WRK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.07B and boasts a workforce of 50500 employees.

WestRock Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating WestRock Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.37, with a change in price of -8.89. Similarly, WestRock Company recorded 2,238,127 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRK stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

WRK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for WestRock Company over the last 50 days is 16.83%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 17.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.72% and 6.60%, respectively.

WRK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WRK has leaped by -8.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.49%.