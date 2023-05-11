USFD’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing US Foods Holding Corp.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is $38.99. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $38.76 after opening at $38.76. It dipped to a low of $37.10 before ultimately closing at $37.73.

The market performance of US Foods Holding Corp. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $41.28 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $25.49, recorded on 10/13/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of USFD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. US Foods Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -5.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $25.49 and $41.28. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.1 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.50B and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For US Foods Holding Corp.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating US Foods Holding Corp. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.95, with a change in price of +3.96. Similarly, US Foods Holding Corp. recorded 1,898,934 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.22%.

USFD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USFD stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

USFD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for US Foods Holding Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 72.27%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.68% and 75.67%, respectively.

USFD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of USFD has fallen by 4.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.07%.